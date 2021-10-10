CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Some politicians in Italy are calling for a ban on pro-fascism groups after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by leaders of the extreme right, stormed a union office in Rome. In the assault on the national headquarters of the left-leaning CGIL office Saturday, scores of demonstrators trashed furnishings. On Sunday, hundreds of union sympathizers demonstrated in solidarity in Rome, Florence, Milan and other cities. Twelve protesters were detained or arrested, including the leader of an extreme-right political party. Some 10,000 demonstrators had protested Saturday in Rome against a new government requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative to enter workplaces. Some demonstrators later clashed with police for hours.

