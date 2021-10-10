Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO