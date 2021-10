DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another spectacular mid-October day in Colorado with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and light wind. High temperatures will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in some areas. By tonight we’ll see the clouds increase from the west and southwest as a weather disturbance passes to our south. It could spread a few light rain or snow showers into the San Juan Mountains before sunrise on Monday. Monday will bring another mild day to Colorado but it will be breezy during the afternoon with increasing clouds. A...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO