Kim Kardashian West makes jokes about herself, her family in ‘SNL’ monologue

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West poked fun at herself and her famous family while hosting “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here too,” Kardashian West joked in her opening monologue, which she delivered in a bright pink body suit.

She said hosting the sketch-comedy show gave her the opportunity “to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face. And good hair. And great makeup.”

“Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” she joked.

Alongside her sisters, Kardashian West took aim at her mother, Kris Jenner, and her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“One thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” she said. “Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one, so I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”

She mentioned her criminal justice activism and credited her father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, for opening her eyes to racial injustice. Kardashian famously served as one of O.J. Simpson’s lawyers during the actor’s 1995 murder trial.

“It’s because of him that I met my first Black person,” Kardashian West said. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all -- I still don’t know.”

She also referenced her nearly seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West, calling him “the best rapper of all time.”

“Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Jenner and Khloe Kardashian guest-starred in Saturday night’s episode, appearing in a spoof of “The People’s Court.” In the parody show, aptly named “The People’s Kourt,” Kardashian West played her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as she presided over her family’s squabbles.

Halsey performed as the show’s musical guest.

