Dali and the Cocky Prince Episodes 5-6 Ramp Up the Art Museum Problems While Bringing the Leads Closer Together
I think my love and massive attachment to Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) is more subjective than objective at this point but then who the heck cares anymore. I’m so addicted and can’t explain why other than Kim Min Hae‘s Moo Hak is so entertaining with his outward bluster and inward dorkiness plus Park Kyu Young‘s Dali is like a cool stream of relaxation when I watch her. Episodes 5-6 fully brings the leads back into the continuing art museum financial problems in South Korea complete with robbery and assault. All that does is bring out the steely spine in Dali further and she handles her own problems, thank you ma’am. That doesn’t mean I don’t love Moo Hak worrying about her and getting angry at people who hurt her, and even the second male lead Kwon Yul’s Oppa Tae Jin adds to the delicious romantic tension. Every time Moo Hak does something genuine but with absurd results like his text stream to Dali or trying to “clean up” the museum and instead destroying an art installation, it’s the stuff of perfect rom-com problems that we know will only end up bringing the leads closer and getting resolved. Now, that’s the stuff of classic rom-com angst I’ve been craving for much too long!koalasplayground.com
Comments / 0