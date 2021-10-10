CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottas wins, frustrated Hamilton loses F1 lead to Verstappen

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

While his teammate Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the season at the Turkish Grand Prix, it was a frustrating Sunday for Lewis Hamilton as he missed out on a podium spot and also lost the overall championship lead to Max Verstappen. Hamilton started 11th because of a 10-place...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Max Verstappen has no obvious weaknesses, Sergio Perez claims

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has praised the all-round ability of his team-mate Max Verstappen, saying he can’t pick out a single weakness in his approach.The Mexican joined his current team from Racing Point - now Aston Martin - for this season and has performed largely well recently, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and clocking up 135 championship points to lie in fifth in the driver standings, with six rounds to go.He also earned the acclaim of Verstappen recently after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix, finishing third in the process with his Dutch team-mate in second,...
MOTORSPORTS
The State

F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas

Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third. But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen, 24, was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Fernando Alonso unwilling to help Max Verstappen win F1 title over Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen is back in the lead for the championship in the Formula One drivers’ standings, but he shouldn’t expect any help from another of Lewis Hamilton’s old rivals.Long before the Dutchman and the Brit began their own story fighting for honours, two-time championship winner Fernando Alonso was battling it out with the Mercedes man and the pair were suggested to still not see eye to eye by Helmut Marko, the Red Bull advisor.“We know Alonso is not a big Hamilton fan, which we saw in Budapest,” he’s reported as saying. But although he saw the suggestion, Alonso isn’t focused...
MOTORSPORTS
