GCC alum Samara Brown appears on NBC’s The Voice

“I pick John,” she said with a huge smile as she pointed to artist John Legend on the September 27 episode of NBC’s The Voice. In August, 32-year-old Samara Brown posted to social media, “I auditioned for The Voice!” Since then, the staff and faculty at Genesee Community College in Batavia have been on the edge of their seats, waiting to see her performance, which is now available online. Her audition left judges John Legend and Ariana Grande fighting over who would get to be her coach this season.