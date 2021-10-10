Hixson Fellowship presented at Spencerport Kiwanis meeting

Distinguished Past President of the Spencerport Kiwanis Club, Chuck Colby (right), was honored with membership in the Hixson Fellowship at a recent meeting of the Spencerport Kiwanis Club. The Hixson Fellowship is named for George F. Hixson, Kiwanis International’s first president, who was a member of the Rochester Kiwanis Club. Hixson Fellowships are a way of recognizing people who have contributed significantly to Kiwanis’ history of generosity. Making the presentation was Keith Ryan, who was the first president of the Spencerport Kiwanis Club when it was formed on September 30, 1981.