October is Car Care Month

BOSTON (CBS) – As traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, nearly a quarter of all drivers say they’re still not aware of the “Move Over” law in their state, according to a recent study. The law is in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but a AAA study found 23-percent of the drivers surveyed didn’t know anything about it. It requires that drivers move over and change lanes if you come upon a first responder helping another driver on the side of the road. All too often, police officers, tow truck drivers and other workers are struck by distracted or impaired drivers. AAA...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO