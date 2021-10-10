CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

October is Car Care Month

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather cools, AAA Western and Central New York reminds motorists that completing a seasonal vehicle checkup can maintain safety and maximize efficiency throughout the fall and winter. Unfortunately, 35 percent of drivers have skipped needed car maintenance or repair, and 65 percent of drivers did not have their battery tested before finding it dead. During Car Care Month, AAA encourages drivers to focus on essential vehicle repair and to prepare for winter by packing an emergency kit before the snow flies.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
huntingdondailynews.com

Car Care to continue under new ownership

Auto parts and service provider Car Care is no longer closing, but instead changing hands. Owner R. Scott Burnett announced last month he would be retiring and closing shop at the end of October, but now Bruce Pergament has announced that he’ll be taking over the business instead. Pergament is the owner of Bruce’s Lakeside Motors which started sharing offices with Car Care almost two years ago.
HUNTINGDON, PA
westsidenewsny.com

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and AAA Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and pedestrians of their responsibilities by sharing key safety measures to protect roadway users. The Federal Highway Administration has made strides to increase pedestrian safety with infrastructure improvements, including more medians and redesigned...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Brake Fluid#Car Maintenance#Car Care Month#Aaa Western#Central New York
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Maverick And Bronco Sport Production

Ford will temporarily suspend production at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico. The Hermosillo facility is tasked with producing the Ford Bronco Sport and the Ford Maverick. Both vehicles are in high demand and volume cars for Ford USA. The first round of production Mavericks arrived at dealers less than a month ago. We reported earlier that Ford might struggle to meet demand, as the Maverick secured 36,000 reservations during its first week on sale. Demand for Ford's Bronco Sport has also never been higher.
CARS
CBS Chicago

Facing Shortage Of Drivers, Trucking Companies Offering Big Incentives To Lure New Hires

CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver shortage is just one part of the problem in the current supply chain crisis across the country. One carrier is offering big incentives to lure in drivers, but as CBS 2’s Marissa Parra found out, that wasn’t enough to bring out candidates to a job fair on Thursday. Old Dominion held the job fair in University Park, with a table of treats ready to greet what they’d hoped would be a steady stream of applicants. “The demand for workers, dock workers, especially drivers – local drivers, long haul drivers – is so high right now that we...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Rivian Stole Jeep’s Thunder by Actually Producing a Vehicle That Does a Tank Turn, but Jeep Did It First

Rivian is making a big splash in the EV industry with its SUV and truck models, but those aren’t the only things drawing customers to Rivian. That’s because Rivian’s cars come with some cool and innovative new tech, and it’s simply quite impressive. With that being said, as it turns out, Rivian’s Tank Turn tech is not actually that new, and Jeep did it first.
CARS
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfers suffers PAINFUL ACCIDENT on the driving range

At the driving range, you see a variety of golfers and a variety of shots. Some good and some bad, but you are always guaranteed to be entertained. I think we can all say that we have seen someone hit the roof of the driving range before and it often causes a loud, echoing noise that is heard for miles.
GOLF
CBS Boston

AAA Study Finds Nearly Quarter Of All Drivers Still Not Aware Of ‘Move Over’ Law

BOSTON (CBS) – As traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, nearly a quarter of all drivers say they’re still not aware of the “Move Over” law in their state, according to a recent study. The law is in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but a AAA study found 23-percent of the drivers surveyed didn’t know anything about it. It requires that drivers move over and change lanes if you come upon a first responder helping another driver on the side of the road. All too often, police officers, tow truck drivers and other workers are struck by distracted or impaired drivers. AAA...
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Driveway: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a great morning for a test drive and today we’re behind the wheel of a luxury SUV from Jeep. It’s not really apparent this is a Jeep. Aside from a little branding on the lights you’d be hard-pressed to find a Jeep badge anywhere. Even the classic Jeep trademark, the 7-slot nose, is somewhat disguised by this shiny grill. Don’t call it a Jeep. This is a Grand Wagoneer, a three-row luxurious ride that starts around 90-thousand dollars. The V8 under the hood delivers a hefty 471 horsepower. The ride is amazing. The off-road clearance is 10 inches and...
CHICAGO, IL
SlashGear

Testing shows Ford has the fastest police vehicle in the country

Each year, the Michigan State Police tests new police vehicles to determine which manufacturer offers the best cars and SUVs for the job. Testing is conducted at Grattan Raceway in southwestern Michigan, and for 2021, troopers tested four motorcycles and 11 different vehicles. All entries in the testing regime were subjected to acceleration, top speed, distance to top speed, braking, … Continue reading
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy