October is Car Care Month
As the weather cools, AAA Western and Central New York reminds motorists that completing a seasonal vehicle checkup can maintain safety and maximize efficiency throughout the fall and winter. Unfortunately, 35 percent of drivers have skipped needed car maintenance or repair, and 65 percent of drivers did not have their battery tested before finding it dead. During Car Care Month, AAA encourages drivers to focus on essential vehicle repair and to prepare for winter by packing an emergency kit before the snow flies.westsidenewsny.com
