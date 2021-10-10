CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddle Pedal Excursions in Brockport allowed participants to expore recreation along the Erie Canal

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Brockport partnered with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the NYS Canal Corporation to provide Paddle Pedal Excursions that began at the Welcome Center in Brockport and traveled east on the canal by kayak and then west to Holley Canal Park and back to the Welcome Center by bicycle. All equipment and guides were provided for participants, like the group shown at left. Excursions have been happening on Saturdays and Sundays since September 18 and conclude this weekend, October 9 and 10.

