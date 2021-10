Doctors in Alaska are increasingly having to make decisions on who to prioritize for care as resources are stretched thin amid the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. And the problem is only likely to get worse. Alaska over the weekend activated emergency crisis protocols at 20 health care facilities, which allows them to ration care if needed. Before Saturday three facilities had activated the protocols, including the state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

