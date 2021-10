WBC Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will clash in their third pay-per-view bout this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rivalry between the pair stretches all the way back to their controversial draw in December 2018 and given that their rematch drew 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and nearly $113 million in revenue this third bout could prove to be one of the biggest fights of the year. WWE is even getting in on the action, as a few WWE Superstars were asked to give their predictions on the winner during recent interviews with BT Sport.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO