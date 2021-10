When the Cleveland Browns’ inactive list came out Sunday afternoon, one surprising name was on there: starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney was listed on the injury report with an elbow injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable for the game. Apparently, his injury must be a little more severe than expected. Veteran defensive end Takk McKinley will start in Clowney’s place. Defensive end Joe Jackson was released, signed to the practice squad, and activated for today’s game to serve as depth. Ifeadi Odenigbo is the only other player available at defensive end for Cleveland as far as depth goes.

