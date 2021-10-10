Missed scoring chances cost Park Rapids football team in loss to Pelican Rapids
Jeremy Nordick has seen this scenario far too often this season. The head coach of the Park Rapids football team once again saw his offense move the ball down the field only to see the opposing defense stop those potential scoring opportunities. Those missed chances, which included two drives that stalled inside the 10-yard line and two others that ended with turnovers, resulted in a 38-14 loss at Pelican Rapids on Friday, Oct. 8.www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
Comments / 0