Here’s Why Melissa Gorga Is Feeling “So Proud” of Daughter Antonia
Melissa Gorga is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently celebrated her daughter Antonia Gorga’s latest accomplishment on Instagram. On October 9, Melissa took to Instagram to open up about how much progress Antonia has made in her recovery since sustaining a knee injury last year. The Envy Boutique owner revealed that the teen is officially back on the field with her cheerleading team after a long road to recovery, sharing a sweet photo from the sidelines of a recent game.www.bravotv.com
Comments / 1