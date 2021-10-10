Here’s Why Melissa Gorga Is Feeling “So Proud” of Daughter Antonia

Teresa Giudice hopes to spend the holidays ‘somewhere tropical’ with her daughters and boyfriend Luis Ruelas, whom she purchased a $3 million NJ mansion with. Halloween is right around the corner, but Teresa Giudice is already looking ahead this holiday season. A source close to the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Teresa is hoping to go on vacation for Christmas with her four daughters, her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, and his two children. “Teresa wants to go away with Louie and all of their kids around Christmas time this year to somewhere tropical and warm and escape the cold East Coast weather,” the insider said. “Her kids love him and his kids love her. They really are turning into one big blended family.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO