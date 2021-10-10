CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Here’s Why Melissa Gorga Is Feeling “So Proud” of Daughter Antonia

By Michelle Regalado
bravotv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Gorga is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently celebrated her daughter Antonia Gorga’s latest accomplishment on Instagram. On October 9, Melissa took to Instagram to open up about how much progress Antonia has made in her recovery since sustaining a knee injury last year. The Envy Boutique owner revealed that the teen is officially back on the field with her cheerleading team after a long road to recovery, sharing a sweet photo from the sidelines of a recent game.

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 1

Related
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared the Cutest Update on Daughter PJ

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley is growing up so fast! The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom recently took to Instagram to share some precious new photos of her two-year-old, showcasing how much she’s grown. On October 2, Porsha posted some sweet snapshots of Pilar on Instagram — and from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Gorga
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice Fans Think She Looks Like Daughter Gia’s Twin In ‘Fresh’ Fall Photo

Teresa Giudice looked smokin’ on social recently with a new set of extensions, causing many to compare the 49-year-old to her daughter, Gia. Like mother like daughter! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram on Friday, Oct. 1 to show off a “fresh” look, crediting celebrity stylist, Lina Kidis, for the installation of her extensions plus an enviable “color, cut & style.” Although the mother-of-four meant to put her gorgeous new chestnut locks on display, fans couldn’t help but take notice of her youthful appearance, comparing the 49-year-old to her 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Mama June’s Estranged Daughter Anna Cardwell Stuns In New Selfie

Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell showed off her blonde locks on social media, and her fans couldn’t get enough of her stunning new look. On Saturday, the 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram to share a selfie she recently captured that she...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Bullied for THIS Reason After Latest Episode of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday. The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Cheerleading#The Envy Boutique#Acl#Instagram A
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Robyn and Juan Dixon's Relationship

Robyn and Juan Dixon have dealt with a number of ups and downs in their relationship over the past six seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The pair, who have two sons, were previously married from 2005 until 2012, then lived together after their breakup, only to reconcile and get engaged for a second time in 2019. Recently, Robyn shared her struggles with depression, pandemic-related stress, and the toll it has taken on the couple, who postponed their plans for a second wedding due to the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Sutton Stracke's Boyfriend Michael Broke Up with Her Over Valentine's Weekend

Sutton Stracke had some news to share about her current relationship status during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion. Sutton confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Michael, had parted ways earlier this year. "Sutton, you and your boyfriend Michael broke up, unfortunately," reunion host Andy Cohen noted to the group during the episode, which aired on October 13. "What happened?"
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to Rumors Her Husband Influenced RHOA Exit

The reality star also revealed Bravo offered her a role as a "friend" in the upcoming season. Cynthia Bailey opened up more about her decision to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which she announced earlier this week. "I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," she told...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s Christmas Plans With BF Luis Ruelas Revealed After Moving Into Mansion Together

Teresa Giudice hopes to spend the holidays ‘somewhere tropical’ with her daughters and boyfriend Luis Ruelas, whom she purchased a $3 million NJ mansion with. Halloween is right around the corner, but Teresa Giudice is already looking ahead this holiday season. A source close to the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Teresa is hoping to go on vacation for Christmas with her four daughters, her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, and his two children. “Teresa wants to go away with Louie and all of their kids around Christmas time this year to somewhere tropical and warm and escape the cold East Coast weather,” the insider said. “Her kids love him and his kids love her. They really are turning into one big blended family.”
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy