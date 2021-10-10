CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 6)

By Steven Lassan
AthlonSports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The sixth weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Texas A&M's upset of Alabama, Iowa's win over Penn State and Oklahoma's comeback victory against Texas. Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati and Alabama take the top four spots, with Oklahoma at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 6 in the post-Week 6 top 25 rankings. With the sixth week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:

athlonsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix engaged to Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is leading the Tigers against Penn State on Saturday, but he celebrated a major win before the season. Nix and his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, a Tigers cheerleader, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Aug. 2, with Smoke posting a photo of the 2 celebrating the occasion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Tim Tebow

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen. A Smith and Tim Tebow made a friendly bet on the Alabama-Florida game. Smith stated several times that Alabama would blow out Florida on the road. Though he has respect for the Gators, he just doesn’t think any team is on the Crimson Tide’s level.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dan Mullen Got Crushed For What He Said After Loss

Let’s just say Saturday was not a good day all around for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. First, his Gators lost 20-13 to Kentucky, the program’s first loss in Lexington since 1986. Then, Mullen drew criticism for smiling as he made his way across the field for his postgame handshake with Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Ncaaf#American Football#Athlon Sports#Texas A M#Auburn#Penn State#Hawkeyes#Sooners#The Red River Rivalry
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
theundefeated.com

For Deion Sanders, stylish uniforms reinforce winning mindset at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — A couple of hours before Jackson State coach Deion Sanders leads his team on the field against Alabama A&M, he’ll place his pregame outfit on the floor in front of him and study it. He’ll scrutinize the shirt, the shorts, the shoes, the socks and the baseball...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy