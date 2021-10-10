College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 6)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The sixth weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Texas A&M's upset of Alabama, Iowa's win over Penn State and Oklahoma's comeback victory against Texas. Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati and Alabama take the top four spots, with Oklahoma at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 6 in the post-Week 6 top 25 rankings. With the sixth week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football: