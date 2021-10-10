CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ferran Torres Reveals Where His Best Position is Amid Calls For Starting Berth at Striker for Man City

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The 21-year-old has made a fast start to the season for club and country, as he has impressed while being positioned as a centre-forward with seven goals already to his name since August.

Despite the absence of a recognised striker among their ranks, City have often relied upon Torres to find an avenue to goal, who has continued to impress up top, as he did notably in his side's Champions League group-stage run last season.

The winger also starred for Spain in their run to the run to the semi-finals of the European Championships after making a strong finish to his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium, during which he netted 13 times in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Following his brace in Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League this week, Torres has commented on his ability to operate as a number nine.

"I consider myself a winger - it's where I show my potential the most, but it's also good to play as a striker," said the former Valencia man in a pre-match press-conference.

Torres has scored thrice for City so far this season. The attacker added: "The most important thing is to play, the more positions you can cover the better."

Since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £20 million, Torres has often being used as a squad player despite his impressive record when he has been given the nod by Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan boss has often sung Torres' praises since the start of the campaign, though following the return of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne from injury, it remains to be seen how crucial a role the Spaniard will play for the Premier League champions.

City are seeking glory on all fronts again this season, and while the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish have been positioned centrally for the Sky Blues, Torres has shown in the recent past that he is the most clinical finisher in the first-team squad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Man City midfielder Palmer hits hat-trick in PL2 defeat of Leicester

Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick as the U23s earned a 5-0 PL2 victory over Leicester at the Academy Stadium. Palmer, who remarkably had come on as a substitute earlier in the day in City's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, struck twice in the first half for Brian Barry-Murphy's league leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City convinced they're leading race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester City believe they're leading the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old destroyed Barcelona earlier in the week after scoring twice in the 3-0 Champions League win at the Estadio da Luz. Over 30 clubs had scouts watching the Uruguay international in action with the Premier League's traditional...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City, Chelsea in contact with RB Leipzig striker Nkunku

Manchester City and Chelsea are chasing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. Foot Mercato says City and Chelsea are in contact with Nkunku's minders. In the current season Nkunku scored nine goals in ten competitive games. The 23-year-old also boasts three assist. In the Champions League game against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man City leading the race for Villarreal defender Pau Torres

Manchester City are at the front of the queue to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Spanish centre-back is rated as one of the top prospects in Europe, and is catching the eye of many top clubs after his impressive displays in La Liga and the Europa League last term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
Tribal Football

Brighton made offer for Man City striker McAtee

Brighton have failed with a bid for Manchester City striker James McAtee. The Athletic reports Brighton have had an £8 million bid for McAtee rejected. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old, who has represented England at U18 and U20 level. McAtee...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Guardiola having Man City scout Benfica striker Nunez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is having Benfica striker Darwin Nunez scouted regularly. City have also been linked with Nunez in recent times. Record reports that Guardiola has been monitoring the striker since last year prior to his move to Benfica. The 22-year-old's contract contains a £127 million release clause,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ferran Torres could be the answer to Man City's striking problems... he showed his natural finishing ability for Spain against Italy and has all the attributes to convert from a winger like Cristiano Ronaldo did

Eyebrows were raised when, in the injury absence of Alvaro Morata, Luis Enrique did not name a recognised striker in his Spain squad for the Nations League finals. There are similar cries of derision being aimed at Pep Guardiola for not lining up an alternative striker to sign after Manchester City's protracted summer pursuit of Harry Kane failed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#The Uefa Nations League#Catalan#Spaniard
Yardbarker

Ferran Torres Offers Update on Injury Sustained During Spain's Nations League Victory Over Italy

The Manchester City forward played an integral role in Luis Enrique's side's victory in Milan, as the Spaniard scored a first-half brace against the 10-men of Italy. Spain's 2-1 victory against Italy means they will now await either Belgium or France in the UEFA Nations League final - scheduled for Sunday night - with the possibility of a match-up against fellow club teammate Kevin De Bruyne on the cards.
SOCCER
CityXtra

Ferran Torres' Brace Fires Spain To Nations League Final - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

The first night of the penultimate international break of 2021 saw Manchester City's Spanish contingent face the recently crowned European champions, Italy. The clash in Milan is the first of two Nations League semi-finals, with Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium playing France on Thursday night and the final - alongside the third-place play-off - taking place on Sunday.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Man City pair Rodri and Torres show brilliant skill at Spain training

Manchester City pair Ferran Torres and Rodri play long range volleyball at Spain training. City and Spain teammates Torres and Rodri completed an impressive series of long-range passes without the ball touching the ground at training yesterday. The Spanish national team was training at San Siro stadium ahead of their...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Tribal Football

Man City suffer Torres injury blow

Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres is facing a month on the sidelines with a foot injury. Torres is out for at least the next four weeks due to a foot injury sustained during the recent international break. Torres suffered the foot problem while on duty for Spain this month in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski tribute to Man City boss Guardiola

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has paid tribute to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Lewandowski worked with Guardiola at Bayern. He told Marca: “Guardiola taught me to look at football differently. To understand movement, tactics, how to use it in the game. After working with him, I think differently in football, because I see football from the side, from a different angle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
174
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy