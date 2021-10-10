CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has opened up about the struggles he has faced with competition at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea from Leicester in August 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million.

Since signing, he has made a total of 46 appearances, in which he has scored five goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QQgS_0cMuwudB00
SIPA USA

When asked about the competition he has faced at Chelsea, following Marcos Alonso's excellent run of form, Chilwell seemed relaxed about the situation.

"These things happen in football," Chilwell told the official Chelsea website.

"Everyone has periods in their career where things don’t go their way and you just have to make sure that you’re training hard and ready when that opportunity comes to take it and show that you should be playing."

Chilwell spent the majority of the 2020/21 season, during Frank Lampard's tenure at Chelsea, as the first choice starting left-back.

During that season, he made a total of 42 appearances, and was a key asset to the squad that won the Champions League in May 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlotE_0cMuwudB00
SIPA USA

New manager Thomas Tuchel however, began to favour Marcos Alonso's offensive abilities and Chilwell has fallen out of favour at the club a little bit.

On Saturday evening, the 24-year-old England international played 90 minutes in his country's 5-0 win over Andorra.

Chilwell was the man to open the scoring on the night, converting Jadon Sancho's assist.

That goal meant he has now scored three goals in his past five starts for club and country, proving that he still has what it takes to compete.

More Chelsea Coverage

