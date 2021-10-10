CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How the Broncos’ offense plans to counter the Steelers’ defense in Week 5

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pittsburgh Steelers play a team like the Denver Broncos, an AFC rival, there can be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the matchup. Sure, fans know the big name players from their opponent, but a lot can change from one year to the next. With that said, I reached...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Chuks Okorafor picked the right time to step up his game

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched their second win of the 2021 NFL season with a 27–19 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. One large aspect of the game was the improved play of the offensive line. Not only did the Steelers eclipse the 100 yard rushing mark for the first time this season, they also kept quarterback Ben Roethlisberger upright most of the day and gave him time to go through his progressions to find open receivers.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers trade for CB Ahkello Witherspoon is hard to make sense of

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a future fifth-round draft choice for a cornerback who has rarely seen the field. Here’s why this trade hasn’t made sense. You would think that a team that lost two quality players in Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton this offseason might be in need of some cornerback help. You would also think that after trading for an athletic, outside cornerback like Ahkello Witherspoon that he might actually see the field.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Afc#Drew Lock#Acme Packing Company#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Steelers | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos just got taken down a peg by the Baltimore Ravens and now, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to cut them down to size a bit, too. This might not be the Steelers of old but Mike Tomlin's squad is still a veteran team that can go from 0-to-60 at the drop of a hat.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Denver Broncos, the Steelers’ Week 5 opponent

The Steelers return home this week to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC West foe. Their passing game is banged up — Like, big time. The latest loss came Sunday when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left what became a 23-7 defeat against Baltimore with a concussion, ceding the position to the inconsistent Drew Lock. Combine that development with the loss of receivers K.J. Hamler to a torn ACL, Jerry Jeudy to a high ankle sprain and Diontae Spencer to a chest injury in recent weeks, and things are not looking pretty for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — especially because Bridgewater was off to such a strong start. Through parts of four games, he’s totaled 892 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 72.1% of his passes. Both his yards per attempt (8.0) and his passer rating (110.6) were on pace to be the best marks of his career by sizable margins, so the Broncos are going to want to get him back soon. His status will be the most important story line to follow this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Broncos Week 5: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is chugging on. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves coming off three-straight losses as many Steelers fans are looking for answers. But the show must go on and the Steelers are returning to Heinz Field for the third time this season. Will the Steelers defense be able...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch and stream Broncos' game vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos (3-1) will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season at Heinz Field on Sunday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. MT and the game will be broadcast regionally on select Fox stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
NFL
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Broncos offense struggled, but defense wasn’t much better in loss to Baltimore

The final insult for the Broncos on a maddening Sunday afternoon that started with so much optimism came in the final minute of a 23-7 seemed-more-lopsided-than-it-was loss to Baltimore. As the fans dressed in orange and blue filed out to fight traffic, Ravens fans remained and serenaded their players, each...
NFL
wpgh53.com

Broncos at Steelers highlight NFL week 5 doubleheader

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in the 2021 NFL regular season, the Steelers take center stage on Pittsburgh's FOX 53 hosting the Broncos at 1 p.m. The Steelers will look to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to Green Bay last Sunday, 27-17. Pittsburgh enters play at 1-3 overall.
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Exclusive: Broncos expected to get a big boost to their offensive line against the Steelers

DNVR Exclusive: Dalton Risner started the first 35 games of his NFL career up until Sunday’s game against the Ravens. But he won’t miss a second-straight game. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: How can the Broncos’ broken offense be fixed?

Kiz: Well, that 23-7 loss to Baltimore stunk. And know what was the worst aspect of the Broncos’ inept showing? To my untrained eye, they looked way too much like the bad Denver team of 2020, particularly on the offensive side of the football, even before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked from the game with a concussion. Should offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur be concerned? Or can he dismiss it all as hand-wringing by a knucklehead (like me) that doesn’t know anything about football?
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers 2021 Defensive Charting – First Four Weeks

For the first time of 2021, we’re taking a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense according to the weekly charting we do. We’ll revisit this every four weeks (five weeks at the end of the year with the 17th game) with some of the numbers we’ve been tracking year-by-year. Things like blitz rate, pressures, targets, all the data we can extrapolate out of the weekly charting we conduct.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial Week 5 injury report is a long one, as 10 players missed or were limited in practice on Wednesday. The list is highlighted by veterans Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger and Trai Turner. Heyward (neck) and Turner (illness) were limited while Roethlisberger (pec/hip) did not practice to begin the week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy