Arguably the best job in college football is now open. LSU and Ed Orgeron agreed to a buyout Sunday that will sever their partnership at the end of the 2021 campaign. It’s a swift end to Orgeron’s LSU tenure. He’s just two seasons removed from the 2019 national championship. But a 9-8 record in the time since, a lot of bad luck and some looming off-field issues have managed to sully any goodwill generated from that magical national title run.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO