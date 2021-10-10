CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small businesses navigate ever-changing COVID-19 reality

By MAE ANDERSON AP Business Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — For a brief moment this summer, it seemed like small businesses might be getting a break from the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. More Americans, many of them vaccinated, flocked to restaurants and stores without needing to mask up or socially distance. Support local journalism reporting...

Times Daily

Sharon Randall: Plans change

Life stays interesting in one way or another. I like that about it, usually. Interesting is good.
Times Daily

COVID cases dropping to single digits in some Shoals hospitals

COVID cases in the Shoals continue to decline as some hospital officials are finally seeing numbers in the single digits.
Times Daily

You Said It

All employees in the health care system should be required to have a COVID vaccination. In fact, all employees of school systems should be required to have the shots. Restaurants, stores, all public facilities should have this requirement, or they should have to go home. This is a very serious situation we are all involved in.
Times Daily

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
providencejournal.com

Providence small businesses hurt by COVID can apply for $2,500 'microgrants'

Providence is offering $7 million to the city’s small businesses in an effort to ease the pandemic’s burden on enterprise. On Friday, Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that the city had opened its online portal for applicants, who could be eligible for taxable $2,500 “microgrants” – sums intended to keep operations flowing.
stateofreform.com

Covered California for Small Business Announces a Weighted Average Rate Change of 4 Percent for 2022

Covered California for Small Business unveiled the health plan choices and rates for small-business employers and their employees for the upcoming 2022 plan year. The statewide weighted average rate change is 4 percent, which represents the second-lowest annual increase in the program’s seven-year history. The rate change is lower than national projected increases for larger employers.
Inc.com

How Emprendedoras are Changing American Small Businesses

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration is mindful of the need to elevate underserved communities, which include America's emprendedoras. The Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) is focused on meeting the needs of these Latina women through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. OWBO's efforts are particularly relevant as the SBA has delivered $1 trillion to small businesses since the pandemic began, and continued under the watch of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman - an emprendedora herself.
Searchengine Journal

Google On Small Business SEO & How it’s Changing

Google’s John Mueller suggests the way small businesses do SEO is changing in a way that industry experts aren’t keeping up with. Much of the content on the web aimed at helping small businesses is based on an “old school” way of doing things, Mueller says. He goes on to...
Nature.com

Mitigating COVID-19 on a small-world network

Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
dpw.lacity.org

2021 Accessing L.A. RiseWith Virtual Event Focuses on Ever-Changing Business Environment

Los Angeles, CA (October 14, 2021) – As part of the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Public Works Vice President Aura Garcia and the Bureau of Contract Administration hosted the Accessing L.A. RiseWith Virtual Event today. Small and diverse business owners and entrepreneurs gathered online to learn about the City’s continued efforts to equip businesses with the tools and resources to learn, evolve, and thrive in an ever-changing business environment.
kmvt

One small business says pandemic changes have been for the better

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From zoom meetings to online shopping to working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to rethink how they go about their daily life. Janeale Dean, the owner of Desert Creative Group, says she has learned the only constant in her business is change. “We’ve...
Newsday

Cap raised to $2 million on COVID-19 disaster loans for small firms

Small businesses, nonprofits and farms can now receive up to $2 million in federal disaster loans, or four times the limit set in spring, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, has raised the cap on its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL. The loans, which are funded by the federal treasury, had been limited to $500,000 per applicant.
