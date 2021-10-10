CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Remains day-to-day

 7 days ago

Ovechkin (lower body) is not at practice Sunday morning and remains day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The 36-year-old star left Friday's preseason game against Philadelphia with the injury, and it's evidently serious enough to keep him out of an important tune-up practice session. The Capitals open the regular season Wednesday against the Rangers, so it seems Ovechkin could be in jeopardy of missing that contest. Connor McMichael took his place on the top line at practice next to Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin to Be Re-Evaluated Saturday for Lower-Body Injury

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin will be re-evaluated on Saturday for his lower-body injury, head coach Peter Laviolette said after the Capitals preseason finale Friday. "They’re going to re-evaluate him tomorrow and assess him for practice the next day," Laviolette said. "I think that’s where it’s at right now.”. Laviolette would...
Capitals Playing Waiting Game With Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom's Injuries

Caps playing waiting game with Ovechkin, Backstrom’s injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals’ will have a few interesting decisions to make before Wednesday's season opener against the New York Rangers, and a few of them involve players at the forefront of the organization. Alex Ovechkin, who suffered...
Ovechkin injured in Capitals' final preseason game

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Friday with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin was slow to get up after hitting Flyers forward Travis Konecny in the left circle of the offensive zone 9:40 into the first period. When play was stopped, the Capitals forward got up, coasted to the bench and limped to the locker room.
Washington Post

Alex Ovechkin misses practice; Capitals do not consider his injury a long-term issue

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was not on the ice for Sunday’s practice because of a lower-body injury he suffered in Friday’s preseason finale. Ovechkin is considered day-to-day, the team said, after he was reevaluated Saturday. Ovechkin watched parts of Sunday’s practice from the bench. He was walking with no...
Alex Ovechkin Named to Russian Olympic Team

ARLINGTON, Va. - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was one of the three players selected to the Russian Olympic Committee's initial roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Ovechkin will be joined by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevski and forward Nikita Kucherov. Ovechkin, 36, will represent Russia in...
Alex Ovechkin Participates in Practice Ahead of Opener, Nicklas Backstrom Skates

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) took part in Tuesday's optional practice for the Capitals, one day before Wednesday's opener against the New York Rangers. Nicklas Backstrom (hip) also skated prior to the practice for the first time since the start of camp. Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's...
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Tom Wilson
Connor Mcmichael
Ovechkin playing in Capitals season opener against Rangers

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is playing for the Washington Capitals in their season opener against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT) after being a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. The forward was a full participant in the morning skate, taking...
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores twice, now No. 5 all-time on NHL career goals list

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Alex Ovechkin went from being a game-time decision to making more NHL history on Wednesday night. The Washington Capitals star scored twice in the team's 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers, giving him 732 career goals in 1,198 games. Those goals moved him past Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne and into sole possession of fifth place all-time in NHL career goals.
Comparing Alex Ovechkin’s Season-Opening Games

Ovi hold the ax of the game (via the Caps) With two goals and two assists in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory against the New York Rangers, 36-year-old Alex Ovechkin got his highest point total in a season-opening game in his career. It was his 17th straight start in a Caps’ season opener and the first time he had multiple assists.
What a Difference an Offseason Has Made for Alex Ovechkin

What a difference an offseason has made for Ovechkin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals came up just short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, but it was not due to the efforts of Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin scored Washington's lone goal, nearly scored another 14 seconds later and recorded a game-high eight shots on goal.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

Washington Capitals captain and left wing Alexander Ovechkin continued his climb up the NHL's career goal lists on Saturday. Ovechkin's second-period goal in his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals gave him 804 (including playoffs), putting him alone in fifth on the NHL's all-time goalscoring list. Washington Capitals.
