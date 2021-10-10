Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Remains day-to-day

Ovechkin (lower body) is not at practice Sunday morning and remains day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The 36-year-old star left Friday's preseason game against Philadelphia with the injury, and it's evidently serious enough to keep him out of an important tune-up practice session. The Capitals open the regular season Wednesday against the Rangers, so it seems Ovechkin could be in jeopardy of missing that contest. Connor McMichael took his place on the top line at practice next to Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Sunday.