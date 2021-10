A great white shark is lurking in the waters at the Edisto 60 Reef. And while you might be able to hook the 11-foot giant, there's no way you'll be able to reel it in. The great white is a 2,800-pound replica of a shark constructed from concrete and steel that is welded to the deck of a 250-foot barge that was sunk at the reef located off the South Carolina coast on Sept. 14.