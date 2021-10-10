Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create Social Media Guidelines Against Online Hate And Harassment
Sephora takes a stand against online hate and harassment by becoming the first major retailer to publicly disclose social media guidelines that speak against these issues. On World Mental Health Day, the beauty brand debuted Sephora's "Hearts, Not Hate" guidelines to advocate for making social media a safe, judgement-free space for all.rnbcincy.com
