Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create Social Media Guidelines Against Online Hate And Harassment

Facebook and other social media platforms cannot stop all disinformation and hate on the internet. But they can call a halt to fanning the flames. On Tuesday, former Facebook project manager Frances Haugen gave more than three hours of testimony before Congress. She said Facebook knows its platform is being used to spread hate, violence and disinformation, but it doesn’t crack down because it would lose money. Haugen has made public tens of thousands of pages of Facebook research and documents that she says demonstrate the company knows that its apps are deleterious, including Instagram, which can have a toxic effect on teenage girls.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO