FREEZE WATCH MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for parts of central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said temperatures in the upper 20s to the low 30s are possible. The Watch area is for south-central Douglas County, including Glendale, Tiller and Azalea. It also is in effect for parts of Josephine and Jackson counties and parts of Curry County.kqennewsradio.com
