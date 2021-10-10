CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Taj Mahal with her husband

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 10 (ANI): Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal -- one of the Seven Wonders in the world -- here on Sunday during her three-day visit to India. Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal with her husband Bo Tengberg. They also visited the Agra...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

PM Modi an inspiration for rest of the world: Danish Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set an ambitious climate target for renewable energy, is an inspirational figure for the rest of the world. "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world...
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

India, Denmark stand shoulder to shoulder on 'Green transition': Danish PM

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday said that India and Denmark will stand shoulder to shoulder on the Green transition and share a vision for a prosperous future. Speaking at "The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership" event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)...
INDIA
neworleanssun.com

Danish PM visits Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi, appreciates Gujarat's green initiatives

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi and appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives. She was received by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday. "Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen received at...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meenakshi Lekhi
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Person
Narendra Modi
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Notably, Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Ambassadors of various countries will participate in this ceremony. A special delegation from Sri Lanka will also mark its presence at...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Digvijaya Singh attacks Centre over 'communalism'

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the central government over communalism. "Jawaharlal Nehru, while addressing AICC in 1958, said that the 'communalism of the majority is far more dangerous than the communalism of the minority.' And, it becomes even worse when it is driven by the authorities of the State. We have tough times ahead," tweeted Singh.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish Pm Frederiksen#Ani
Birmingham Star

India's first alcohol museum opens in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 17 (ANI): India's first museum dedicated to alcohol has opened its doors to 'spirited' enthusiasts in Goa. The museum 'All About Alcohol' is set up by local businessman, Nandan Kudchadkar, in Candolim village of North Goa. It houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Made in India virus kits boost testing, and local industry

As the first wave of the pandemic began to take hold in India Sanchi Jawa and her 59-year-old father, Harish Jawa, realized that they had the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection. They decided to isolate and get tested — but this was no easy task during the spring of 2020.The father and daughter had to make multiple calls to several private labs in the capital of New Delhi before they could arrange for the gold standard in COVID-19 testing — a real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction test, or RT-PCR.It cost nearly $70 per test. A price Sanchi, 29,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Pakistan labels Indian threats as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative'

Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Birmingham Star

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI government over failure to curb dengue in Pakistan

Faisalabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): While addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N's) Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday slammed Imran Khan-led government for their mishandling of dengue fever in the country. "The entire world is facing coronavirus, but now because of their [government's] incompetence, people are dying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD TV8

Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust […]
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

EAM Jaishankar visits WWI cemetery in Jerusalem, pays homage to Indian soldiers

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the Indian cemetery in Jerusalem and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Sunday on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with...
WORLD
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch

Russia's Energy Ministry signed an agreement this week with India's Steel Industry Ministry aimed at increasing Russian coking coal supply to India to 40 million tons per year. The deal was inked at the Russian Energy Week Forum, held from October 13-15 in Moscow. According to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy