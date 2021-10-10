Catawba Valley Cardiology welcomes new medical director

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Group announced the arrival of Vincent Pompili, M.D., as the new medical director for Catawba Valley Cardiology. A highly regarded physician and educator, Dr. Pompili comes to his new practice from Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Medical College, where served as professor of medicine, and from Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, where he was chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine.