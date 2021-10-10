Event held for Safe Harbor expansion in Boone

BOONE — Safe Harbor officially announced the expansion of its new location at 890 West King St. in Boone on Sept. 30 with a ribbon-cutting event. Despite restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the event was well attended in person as well as online by Safe Harbor’s Hickory staff, volunteers, board members, various members of the Boone Chamber of Commerce as well as a guest appearance from Stephanie Blair, constituent advocate and regional representative for the office of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.