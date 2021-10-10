CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops: 'We want more' than bowl trip

By Stephen Samra about 8 hours
 7 days ago
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Prior to the season, simply a trip to a bowl game would’ve been a success for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, it’s the bare-minimum.

Following their dominating win over LSU last night, Stoops’ squad won their sixth game of the season — clinching bowl eligibility. Afterwards, Stoops mentioned that while they’ll sell some t-shirt, his team is striving for more.

“My equipment manager TK said he put out some shirts and I think it’s a big push … bowl season campaign. They put them out today, so they got a new t-shirt,” said Stoops. “We want more.”

After defeating Florida and LSU in back to back weeks, the toughest test of them all is on the table for next week — the Georgia Bulldogs. If Kentucky can go on the road and upset Georgia, more could mean a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Wildcats have run the gauntlet, coming out the other side smelling like roses. If they can somehow defeat Georgia, they don’t play another ranked team for the rest of the season.

The key for the stars that Stoops is shooting for is Kentucky’s run game. This season, they’ve been phenomenal at running the football — rushing for 330 yards on Saturday against LSU.

Leading the way has been running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. He played marvelous against LSU, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis has been playing great football. His best game of the season came against Ed Orgeron’s Tigers — passing for three touchdowns in victory.

Mark Stoops has continued to put Kentucky football on the map this season, and a victory against Georgia could be a program-changer. The Wildcats had Waka Flocka Flame rush the field after a win against Florida — if they defeat Georgia, he may make a whole album about the team.

Related
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. Georgia

The 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are set for a massive Week 7 showdown with the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview the Dawgs, as well as give some key injury updates. Here is a recap of whay he had to say via UK Athletics.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow comments on Kentucky's growth under Mark Stoops

How does a program like Kentucky go from SEC pretenders to SEC contenders?. Well, former Florida Gators quarterback, now SEC college football analyst Tim Tebow, said he thinks it’s because of coaching. Tebow, in Athens ahead of “SEC Nation” on the SEC Network Saturday morning, praised Cats head coach Mark Stoops for changing the culture in Lexington where the players now buy-in that they too, can contend and win.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops sends heartfelt message to fans following upset win

Kentucky pulled off its first win over Florida in Lexington since 1986, thanks in large part to the home-field environment. With a capacity crowd of 61,632, Wildcats fans were loud all night, causing problems for Florida’s offense. The 20-13 upset win over No. 10 Florida improved the Wildcats to 5-0...
LEXINGTON, KY
State
Florida State
On3.com

Georgia rolls: ‘This is what the No. 1 team in the country looks like’

ATHENS, Ga. — You’re Mark Stoops, and you brought your upstart, undefeated, unexpectedly No. 11 Kentucky into Sanford Stadium to play big, bad No. 1 Georgia. Your offense played one of its best games of the year. Kentucky held the ball for nearly 38 minutes without turning the ball over. In front of a loud, intimidating crowd of 92,746, your Wildcats committed only one false start penalty. They may have gained only 243 total yards, but that’s well above the average of 201.2 that the Bulldogs allowed their first six opponents.
GEORGIA STATE
chatsports.com

TRANSCRIPT: Mark Stoops recaps Florida win, looks ahead to LSU

Earlier today, Mark Stoops met with reporters to discuss Kentucky’s 20-13 win over Florida and Saturday’s matchup vs. LSU. We’ve shared several of his remarks so far, but if you’re someone who loves to pore over every word, you can find the video replay and transcript below. Opening remarks…. “I’m...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops raves about Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke

Kentucky football is still riding high after Saturday’s win over Florida. Now 5-0 and firmly inside the top 25, head coach Mark Stoops joined ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday to discuss the hype building around his team and running back Kavosiey Smoke. One key subject of Mark Stoops’ praise was running...
KENTUCKY STATE
Waka Flocka Flame
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Ed Orgeron
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops dislikes group messages but always makes time for players

On the latest episode of Pin It Deep, Kentucky football alums Max Duffy and Miles Butler hosted their former head coach onto the podcast. Head football coach Mark Stoops discussed a multitude of topics from coffee to his relationship with offensive coordinator Liam Coen. However, one thing is clear when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops shares final thoughts ahead of LSU game

Kentucky’s head coach took the podium one final time before the Wildcats host the Tigers of LSU. Mark Stoops likes what he saw from his team after they took down tenth-ranked Florida. “I’ve been pleased with the effort, the attitude and the attention to detail with our team,” Stoops said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Lsu Football#College Football Playoff#Bowl Eligibility#American Football#Lsu#Penn State#Wildcats
nationofblue.com

VIDEO: Mark Stoops actually does drink skim milk

Prior to Kentucky’s road game at South Carolina a few weeks back, a fan was spotted with a sign that read, “MARK STOOPS DRINKS SKIM MILK.”. Ironically, the Kentucky head coach actually does drink skim milk. Watch as Stoops explains how he gets his “swirlie” in his morning coffee:
SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops on Josh Paschal's play against Florida: 'He was incredible'

One look at the field after the game was also you needed to see to know that Kentucky’s win over Florida on Saturday night was a huge deal in Lexington. The Wildcats hadn’t beaten the Gators at home since 1986 and the crowd stormed the field at Kroger Stadium in celebration after the 20-13 victory.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reacts to Kentucky's upset win over Florida

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a monumental win Saturday night, as they held on to defeat Florida 20-13 at home to move to 5-0 on the season. The 10th-ranked Gators had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter but were stymied by the Kentucky defense in the red zone to end the game, culminating with an incomplete pass from Emory Jones on 4th-and-8 that sent the crowd at Kroger Field into pandemonium.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops announces key defender will be 'out for a little bit'

Marquan McCall suffered a lower leg injury early in Kentucky’s win over Florida and coach Mark Stoops updated his status on Monday during his weekly press conference. Stoops said McCall will be “out for a little bit,” and he was not listed on the depth chart for this week’s game against LSU. Instead, Josiah Hayes was listed as the first team nose guard with Justin Rogers as the second team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops says Waka Flocka Flame is "welcome back anytime"

Grove Street Party has been the unofficial Kentucky football anthem since 2014, with the popular rap song blaring through the Kroger Field speakers every Saturday since. After seven long years, rapper Waka Flocka Flame – the artist behind Grove Street – made his first official appearance with the team leading up to Kentucky’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com

Friday Headlines: Mark Stoops Becoming Hot Commodity Edition

What a ride it’s been and has continued to be for Big Blue Nation and their football team. Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops came in with little-to-no expectation of being great. Yet Stoops has surpassed any and all expectations over the last seven years. Stoops has taken Kentucky to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

