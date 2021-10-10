Mark Stoops: 'We want more' than bowl trip

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Prior to the season, simply a trip to a bowl game would’ve been a success for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, it’s the bare-minimum.

Following their dominating win over LSU last night, Stoops’ squad won their sixth game of the season — clinching bowl eligibility. Afterwards, Stoops mentioned that while they’ll sell some t-shirt, his team is striving for more.

“My equipment manager TK said he put out some shirts and I think it’s a big push … bowl season campaign. They put them out today, so they got a new t-shirt,” said Stoops. “We want more.”

After defeating Florida and LSU in back to back weeks, the toughest test of them all is on the table for next week — the Georgia Bulldogs. If Kentucky can go on the road and upset Georgia, more could mean a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Wildcats have run the gauntlet, coming out the other side smelling like roses. If they can somehow defeat Georgia, they don’t play another ranked team for the rest of the season.

The key for the stars that Stoops is shooting for is Kentucky’s run game. This season, they’ve been phenomenal at running the football — rushing for 330 yards on Saturday against LSU.

Leading the way has been running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. He played marvelous against LSU, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis has been playing great football. His best game of the season came against Ed Orgeron’s Tigers — passing for three touchdowns in victory.

Mark Stoops has continued to put Kentucky football on the map this season, and a victory against Georgia could be a program-changer. The Wildcats had Waka Flocka Flame rush the field after a win against Florida — if they defeat Georgia, he may make a whole album about the team.