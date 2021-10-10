CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WandaVision Spinoff with Jimmy Woo Would Be a 'Blast' Says Randall Park

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Marvel fans are hoping to see Randall Park back as Jimmy Woo in the MCU soon enough, and the actor himself is just as eager as everyone else for that moment to come. After making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Park returned as Agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision earlier this year. His future in the MCU as it stands now is unclear with no immediate plans for him to appear in another movie or TV series.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works

A WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in the works at Disney Plus, according to reports. Variety claim that Hahn will be reprising her role as Agatha Harkness in the series, which is being described as a “dark comedy”. Her character was a fan favourite of the original series and...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

WandaVision - Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in Development at Disney+

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.
TV SERIES
Polygon

WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness getting a Disney Plus spinoff

Who’s been messing up everything? Well, clearly WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness has done something right. Variety reports that a WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn’s character is in the works at Disney Plus. Hahn will reprise the iconic role of Agatha Harkness, the conniving witch and the one person in Westview not...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Randall Park
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Is Allegedly Developing a “WandaVision” Spinoff

A “WandaVision” spinoff is in the works at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety reported, citing exclusive information from sources. Set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, “WandaVision” debuted in January and follows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) after they relocate to a quiet suburb, only to discover that their surroundings are strangely moving through different decades. All the while, the couple struggles to keep their powers hidden.
BUSINESS
lrmonline.com

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City & Lost In Space S3 Trailer Reactions, Agatha Getting A WandaVision Spinoff, And Sabrina Is Back… Kinda… On Riverdale | Daily COG

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City & Lost In Space S3 Trailer Reactions, Agatha Getting A WandaVision Spinoff, And Sabrina Is Back… Kinda… On Riverdale | Daily COGG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wandavision Spinoff#Ant Man#Abc 7 Ny
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

New Documentary Reveals Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy's life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009's Something Wicked, Murphy's final film. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Jordan recalled. "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
/Film

Nash Bridges: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Who says Hollywood is running out of ideas? "Nash Bridges" started out as an unassuming police procedural series on CBS during the late '90s and early 2000s. It enjoyed solid enough ratings throughout its run and even managed to snag a quick reference on an episode of "The Sopranos."
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy