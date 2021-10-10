CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeVante Parker (hamstring) will not play for Dolphins in Week 5

By Sean Montiel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will not play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. This news comes from ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington. Parker reportedly woke up this morning with tightness in his hamstring, and the team is not going to take any chances with the relatively oft-injured pass catcher. Fellow wide receiver Will Fuller is also out, so this could be a big opportunity for Albert Wilson and Preston Williams out wide.

