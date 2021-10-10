DeVante Parker (hamstring) will not play for Dolphins in Week 5

Aaron and Josh are back following the Dolphins’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. This was yet another example of the Dolphins’ offense sputtering its way through a game and the defense not being strong enough to keep the team alive. Where does this leave the team and the 2021 season? Where does this leave the organization and those who run it? Aaron and Josh talk, vent, rant, and answer your questions on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO