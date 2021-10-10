CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

USU student takes her talents to Germany for an internship at a chocolate factory

By Jared Adams
usustatesman.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosie Sorenson, a senior in USU’s food science program, had the opportunity of a lifetime this past summer. Sorensen had the chance to work at Delitzscher Chocolate Factory in Delitzsch, Germany. Sorensen was born and raised on a farm in Gunnison, which she credits as having sparked her interest in...

usustatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisstate.edu

Undergraduate student furthers pennycress research during summer internship experience

Alex Hafner, a senior from Mahomet, decided to pursue a major in molecular and cellular biology due to his interest in research. This same passion drew him to Western Illinois University’s undergraduate research experience this summer, where he continued his participation in the Integrated Pennycress Research Enabling Farm & Energy Resilience (IPREFER) Project.
NORMAL, IL
utoledo.edu

English Student’s Authorship Fueled by Inspiration, Internship, Talent

Eyrn Briscoe checked an item off her professional bucket list, even before she finished her degree. Briscoe, an English major with a concentration in creative writing, is now a published author, thanks to an internship opportunity with Cherry Lake Publishing, an Ann Arbor publishing house. She wrote “Amanda Gorman,” a...
TOLEDO, OH
outlooknewspapers.com

Health Care Internship Gains 16 GHS Students

First published in the Oct. 9 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale Memorial Hospital picked 16 students from Glendale High School to serve as interns for the institution’s health care professions internship program for the 2021-22 academic year. The selected students are, in alphabetical order, Elan Ankri, Lia Artoon Levaskanni, Krislyn Ayala, Anastasia Babusenko, Lilian Barseghyan, Amy Bravo, Caitlin Jane Calica, Bianca Hinojosa, Sebuh Kivijian, Angela Krikorian, Sheeva Manesh, Angela Markarian, Jordan Martinez, Edrick Massihi, Yara Shoora and Nicole Lyn Vergara. This program offers interns a broad overview and exposure to health care fields and health care professions. During this yearlong program, students will be on-site at the hospital one day a week for a three-hour block of time. Glendale Memorial initially planned to take on 10 interns, but ultimately took 16 based on the strength of their applications. Narineh Makijan, coordinator of GUSD’s college and career division, developed the program with Glendale Memorial. Additional information and programs can be found at gusd.net/CollegeCareer.
GLENDALE, CA
uiowa.edu

Working the Humanities: Humanities Graduate Students Share Their Internship Experiences

While internships are an established part of professional and science graduate programs, they have been a less common opportunity for humanities graduate students. Now, departments and universities are realizing the many benefits for encouraging humanities graduate students to participate in workplace learning. These experiences provide students with a chance to apply their skills, ranging from archival research to critical analysis, to workplaces outside of the academy. Internships bolster students’ confidence and widen their interest in careers beyond faculty roles. In some cases, an internship helps a student to fine tune their research focus or reenergizes them for the dissertation process. Least of all, these collaborative experiences give workplace partners a keener sense of the advantages offered by workers with advanced degrees.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Chocolate Truffle#Internship#Utah State
University of Arkansas

Bumpers Students: Find Jobs, Internships Today at Career Fair of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences

Bumpers College students can interact with 27 employers for jobs and internships today from 10 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom! The U of A Career Fair of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences is designed for students within the Dale Bumpers College and any student with interests in agriculture, food and hospitality, apparel merchandising or child development.
AGRICULTURE
carleton.edu

Meet Three Carls from the Annual Student Research and Internship Symposium

On October 15, Carleton will host its annual Student Research and Internship Symposium as part of Inauguration weekend festivities. The symposium is an opportunity for students to showcase their work across various disciplines, and for the Carleton community to get a look into student projects. This year, more than 150...
NORTHFIELD, MN
jmu.edu

OPDE hosts internship panel for inquiring students

Pictured (above): Three CoB students share their experiences from their summer internships. The Office of Professional Development and Engagement held an internship panel on Tuesday, October 6. The event was held in order to give students, who may be searching for internships, the opportunity to hear other students' experiences of the internship process. The evening included a Q&A session with Cassandra Considine, Libby Dickinson and Nate Reed, three College of Business students who completed internships over the summer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
msureporter.com

Students find career, internship opportunities through expo

To help prepare students for the real world, Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts a Career and Internship Expo each year. This year the expo was hosted in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom, compared to it being held virtually last year. Here, dozens of companies and businesses are invited to represent who they are and extend job opportunities to students who are looking for experience.
MANKATO, MN
marin.edu

COM Student Wins Top Prize at NASA Internship

KENTFIELD / NOVATO, CA—College of Marin (COM) student Rune Norderhaug is shooting for the moon, propelled by the institution and professors that encourage and support students like him that want to expand their academic horizons. As a biology major, Norderhaug has spent the last two semesters deeply involved in NASA...
NOVATO, CA
The Review

Opinion: Remote internships are not preparing students for the real world

Getting your first internship is possibly one of the most pivotal moments in your college career. It’s a moment when you start doing truly “adult” things in the real world. In addition to it being a great accomplishment, it’s also an exciting experience that introduces you to the reality of your possible career.
COLLEGES
wabash.edu

GHI Student’s Career Path Shaped by Internship

When Kody Witham ’22 left home this summer for an internship in Pikeville, Kentucky, he was excited for the opportunity to travel, build his resume, and conduct in-person research as a Global Health Initiative (GHI) student. He didn’t anticipate the experiences he would have and people he would meet over...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
usu.edu

USU Eastern Votes to Join USUSA, Uniting the USU Student Government Statewide

Students at Utah State University Eastern voted to adopt the Utah State University Student Association (USUSA) constitution on Oct. 6, choosing to formally join the statewide student government. The passage of the referendum marks a major milestone in the organization’s history, which will now represent all students at each of the university’s 30 campuses and centers.
UTAH STATE
Confectionary News

Barry Callebaut opens new chocolate factory in Novi Sad, Serbia

Chocolate and cocoa supplier Barry Callebaut is expanding its footprint in south eastern Europe with a new state-of-the art factory in Novi Sad. The facility was inaugurated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Peter Boone, the new CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group. With an initial annual production capacity of...
NOVI, MI
usustatesman.com

Celebrating Hispanic heritage at USU

Latinx students represent one of the largest minority groups at Utah State University, and this month students were given the opportunity to take part in celebrating Latinx culture with the commencement of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month, originally instituted by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 and later expanded by...
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Opinion: CRT does not belong at USU

In any epoch, there are countless examples where liberty perished because individuals did not have the courage to stand up and speak out. The phenomenon known as “cancel culture” has made targets out of celebrities, academic figures and decent Americans, who do not view the world through the politically correct lens of the left. It has made people fearful of being bullied, shamed, fired from their jobs, even driven from society just for speaking their mind. I however will not stay silent.
COLLEGES
usustatesman.com

Lauren’s Promise: USU makes commitment to campus safety

Oct. 22 will mark the third anniversary of the murder of Lauren McCluskey, a student-athlete from the University of Utah. Utah State University, as well as schools all over the state, will be holding a memorial walk in her honor. The schools hope to raise awareness about dating violence and resources for students experiencing it.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Aggies stress, less

Stress affects students mentally, physically and emotionally, causing our grades to drop or causing tension in our relationships. It’s hard to push away when it overwhelms you in the middle of class or in the middle of a test. “Stress is something that everyone experiences, it’s just a part of...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy