Marquan McCall suffered a lower leg injury early in Kentucky’s win over Florida and coach Mark Stoops updated his status on Monday during his weekly press conference. Stoops said McCall will be “out for a little bit,” and he was not listed on the depth chart for this week’s game against LSU. Instead, Josiah Hayes was listed as the first team nose guard with Justin Rogers as the second team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO