Football

Tyler Davis update?

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I believe is out for the season with a torn pec or something. The original comment from Dabo was out 8 weeks after the surgery. Problem is that for a torn bicep that is re-attached the average time before it comes out of the sling for initial rehab is 12 weeks. 16 weeks before any light weights can be lifted. Up to a year before full strength is regained. Simple math says he likely won't be a go for spring practice but well on his way back. Anyone remember the injury status of Trey Lamar? It was week to week at seasons end and he dressed for the playoff game. Did not make a recovery from his injury until the following season. Tyler is out for the season.

www.tigernet.com

