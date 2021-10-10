Tsai on National Day acknowledges China pressure
Taiwan's president on Sunday called for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae29dafa83094422872e81d511e34497.www.swiowanewssource.com
Comments / 0