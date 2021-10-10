CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Tsai on National Day acknowledges China pressure

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan's president on Sunday called for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae29dafa83094422872e81d511e34497.

Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
#National Day#Breaking News#Ap Archive
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
China
Boston Herald

Lucas: Biden needs real muscle to stand up to China over Taiwan

If Joe Biden really wants to stand up to China, he’d send Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller to Taiwan. Scheller, now out of the brig, would take charge of the Marine contingent already there training small Taiwanese fighting units for an expected invasion by forces of the Communist People’s Republic of China.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Why the next decade is extremely dangerous for China and the United States

For the United States and China, the next decade is one of maximum peril. The possibility of a military conflict between the two countries is increasing. The likely flashpoint is Taiwan. Over the past several weeks, China has significantly ratcheted up its military aggression, flying a record number of military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
WDBO

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between China and the self-ruled island. Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nations that snub Cop26 will be ‘outliers,’ Shapps says

Grant Shapps has criticised nations that do not attend the Cop26 climate summit later this month as “outliers” after reports Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend.The transport secretary told Sky News: "If countries don’t come they’ll be the outliers rather than central to this and most countries want to be relevant to this.”An unidentified British source was quoted in The Times as saying: "It is now pretty clear that Xi is not going to turn up and the PM has been told that."What we don’t know is what stance the Chinese are going to take."The 12-day summit aims to...
WORLD
audacy.com

Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

BEIJING (AP) — China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office. The official Xinhua News...
TRAVEL
yicaiglobal.com

Tourism Revenue Over China’s National Day Holiday Was 60% of Pre-Covid Level

(Yicai Global) Oct. 8 -- China’s revenue from domestic tourism over the National Day holiday climbed back to 60 percent of what it was in the same period of 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the impact of recent Covid-19 cases, income from tourism hit CNY389.1 billion...
ECONOMY
newschain

Taiwan rejects China’s ‘path’ amid National Day show of military force

Taiwan’s president has vowed to defend the island from China’s increasing pressure for reunification, following a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing. Speaking at the country’s National Day celebrations on Sunday, a rare show of Taiwanese defence capabilities in the annual parade underlined Tsai Ing-wen’s promise to resist Chinese military threats.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties, despite strains

The leaders of Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Friday, saying they would look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats, despite badly strained bilateral relations.Although they share a key ally in the U.S. and common concerns over facing China, ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered over the legacy of Japan's World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers during the Japanese occupation. Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, only spoke with Korean President Moon Jae-in after he'd spoken with a number of other world leaders, underlining chilly relations...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but...
POLITICS

