ALLEN PARK -- Jamaal Williams was not spotted at Wednesday’s practice, leaving the Detroit Lions without half of their one-two punch out of the backfield. Williams was a limited participant to start the week while dealing with a hip injury. He’s started every game this season, with 55 carries for 244 yards and two touchdowns. D’Andre Swift has dominated the room’s snaps and rush/target share, but Williams has remained a focal point of Detroit’s offense from the get. Seventh-round rookie Jermar Jefferson has been inactive for each game through five weeks, with Godwin Igewebuike rocking a multi-faceted role on special teams.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO