The future of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia will depend on Joe Root and England's senior players, according to a 'nervous' Greg Blewett. The England Cricket Board released a statement on Monday saying they were still looking into any COVID-19 regulations or conditions that their players would be under if they headed Down Under for the famous tour - which is scheduled to begin at the Gabba with the First Test on December 8.

