Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze At Parkville McDonald’s

Parkville, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Firefighters and the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company were called to the 2100 block of Joppa road just after 8am on Sunday for a report of a fire at a commercial building.

When firefighters arrived they found the McDonald’s on Joppa road with heavy smoke inside the building.

Fire crews were able to place the fire under control about an hour after arriving on scene and say there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

