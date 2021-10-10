How to Customize Windows 11 Lock Screen

You almost certainly have a selection of apps installed on your computer, and many of these use notifications to let you know about things. A news app can alert you to the latest headlines, an email app will let you know when you have new mail, and your chat app will inform you of new messages that need your attention. All of this, as well as messages from Windows itself, can be taken care of by Notifications in Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO