CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Upon Further Review: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoqJI_0cMuU80200

If you were zeroed in on Alabama visiting Kyle Field, you may have missed that Saturday was an absolutely crazy day in college football.

Outside of the Crimson Tide, it didn't produce as many upsets near the top of the AP Top 25 as one might expect. Penn State and BYU lost, while Oklahoma pulled out an amazing win against Texas (when Ole Miss was doing the same to Arkansas), and Michigan and Notre Dame won nail-biters with the exact same score: 32-29.

So where will that leave Alabama in the polls?

Our guess is at No. 6.

The Crimson Tide has played three ranked opponents (Miami, Florida and Ole Miss) and only one of the games was at home. Plus, it had to visit The Swamp and Kyle Field, and carry the extra weight of being the preseason No. 1).

Georgia will obviously be at the top, where the Bulldogs probably should have been all along.

Iowa will slide up to No. 2.

They'll probably be followed by Cincinnati and Oklahoma, in part because no one is doing cartwheels over the other undefeated teams.

That leaves 5-0 Michigan at No. 5, followed by the Crimson Tide because Penn State lost quarterback Sean Clifford at Iowa.

An undefeated trio rounds follows with Michigan State, Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.

The hardest part of the Crimson Tide's schedule is behind it. Alabama may not face another ranked opponent until it hosts Arkansas on Nov. 20 or Auburn a week later.

Play of the Game: Ja’Corey Brooks blocked a punt in the third quarter which King Mwikuta recovered in the Texas A&M end zone for a touchdown.

Player of the Game: He only had three catches for 17 yards during the first half, but Jameson Williams turned it on to finish with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver was only targeted 13 times as well, with only one of those failed attempts coming in the second half. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. deserves a very stout mention as well for finishing with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries (6.1 average) against that defense.

Stat of the Game: In six red zone trips, Alabama scored only two touchdowns.

5 Things to Note

1] The most surprising statistic may have been the stat line for outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. He had one solo tackle, five assists and that's it. No tackles for a loss, pressures or sacks. Texas A&M did a great job of minimizing his effectiveness. The Aggies had two freshmen on the offensive line and yet still didn't give up a sack.

2] The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 a total of 105 times since 2008. Over that same time period:

• Only 13 other teams have been No. 1 (Clemson second at 23).

• Alabama has been in the top five 87.2 percent of those polls.

• It has been in the top 10 96.3 percent of the time.

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in 65 of the 121 polls.

3] Texas A&M limited Alabama to just 10 points in the first half, the fewest points the Crimson Tide had scored in the first half since being held scoreless by Georgia to start the 2017 national title game.

4] This was the third time Texas A&M has beaten a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. It also defeated Alabama on Nov. 10, 2012, and Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2002. Texas A&M is one of eight teams with multiple wins vs. an AP No. 1 team since 2000. Of note, though, moving forward, Nick Saban has more wins against No. 1 teams than any coach in college football history.

5] The 17 points were the most scored by an opponent in the first quarter since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in 2012. Coming off a No. 1 at No. 5 game at LSU, Johnny Manziel got the Aggies off to a 20-0 lead on their first three offensive possessions of the game. Alabama eventually outgained A&M 431-418, but three turnovers did in the Crimson Tide including an interception at the goal line.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix engaged to Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is leading the Tigers against Penn State on Saturday, but he celebrated a major win before the season. Nix and his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, a Tigers cheerleader, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Aug. 2, with Smoke posting a photo of the 2 celebrating the occasion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Tim Tebow

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen. A Smith and Tim Tebow made a friendly bet on the Alabama-Florida game. Smith stated several times that Alabama would blow out Florida on the road. Though he has respect for the Gators, he just doesn’t think any team is on the Crimson Tide’s level.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Penn State#Byu
theundefeated.com

For Deion Sanders, stylish uniforms reinforce winning mindset at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — A couple of hours before Jackson State coach Deion Sanders leads his team on the field against Alabama A&M, he’ll place his pregame outfit on the floor in front of him and study it. He’ll scrutinize the shirt, the shorts, the shoes, the socks and the baseball...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy