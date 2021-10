FuRyu will release Crystar on Switch, according to Japanese retailer listings. The port will be available in Japan starting on February 24, 2022. Crystar, an action RPG developed by Gemdrops, originally released in 2018 in Japan. Spike Chunsoft then picked the title up for publishing in the west a year later. The Switch version of Crystar has only been announced for Japan thus far, though since it’s already been out in English, it’s possible that a western launch will happen at a later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO