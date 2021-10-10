CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, FL

Man found dead in car parked outside CVS in Hollywood

By Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

A man was found dead in a car parked at a CVS store in Hollywood on Saturday, police said.

The car appeared to have been parked outside the store at Federal Highway and Johnson Street for several days, said Deanna Bettineschi, spokeswoman for the department.

Police have not identified the man, whose body was discovered just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found no obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to Bettineschi.

The Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation,” Bettineschi said.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer released last year confesses to murder of missing Sunrise woman, police say

A convicted killer released from prison last year has killed again, Sunrise police say. The body of Erika Verdecia, a 33-year-old single mom missing since Sept. 24, was found in a Davie canal Saturday morning, detectives said. Eric Pierson, 54, confessed Saturday to killing Verdecia on Sept. 25, according to an arrest affidavit. Pierson told police he stabbed Verdecia with a screwdriver four ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy