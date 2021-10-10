Man found dead in car parked outside CVS in Hollywood

A man was found dead in a car parked at a CVS store in Hollywood on Saturday, police said.

The car appeared to have been parked outside the store at Federal Highway and Johnson Street for several days, said Deanna Bettineschi, spokeswoman for the department.

Police have not identified the man, whose body was discovered just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found no obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to Bettineschi.

The Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation,” Bettineschi said.

