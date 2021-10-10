Coastal flooding expected throughout Hampton Roads

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning Sunday for much of Hampton Roads.

The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Newport News, James City, Isle of Wight and Suffolk. It’s in effect until 4 p.m. in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson and York County. The warning for Virginia Beach expires at 2 p.m.

The water is expected to reach about two feet above ground level and may cause road closures as well as property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline, according to the weather service.

In Virginia Beach, a high surf advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. with breaking waves in the surf zone reaching about 8 feet, according to the weather service.

The weather service cautions it will be dangerous to swim or surf in the water.

