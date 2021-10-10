Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Says Playing For England Gives Him a 'Special Feeling'

Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell has discussed how much pride he gets playing for England following his recent involvement in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers.

England faced Andorra on Saturday evening in a 5-0 thrashing, as Gareth Southgate's men continued their qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup.

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring, with a goal that was originally disallowed for offside, before being overturned.

SIPA USA

Speaking about what went through his head when he scored against Andorra, Chilwell discussed how nervous he was over the decision.

"I was just hoping that it got overturned," Chilwell told the official Chelsea website.

"I asked Sanch if he thought he was offside and he said he thought he was on so I was hoping that it would get overturned and thankfully it was.

"It’s amazing. I’ve been in the squad for three or so years now so to get that first goal was special.

"Although I waited a few minutes to celebrate, it’s an amazing feeling and I’m over the moon with it."

SIPA USA

When asked about how Chilwell feels about playing for England, the 24-year-old discussed how proud it makes him to put on the shirt.

"It’s very proud every time you put the shirt on and I just wanted to get on the pitch and give the gaffer a bit of a headache for the future games.

"Just playing for England is such a special feeling and to get that goal and a good win was nice."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube