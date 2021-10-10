Labor Of Love: Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins Began IVF Treatments The Day Of Her Wedding To Jeezy

Jeezy and his new wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins , couldn’t wait to start a family together–and luckily, they didn’t have to.

The Real co-host announced last month that her and the rapper are expecting their first baby together after experiencing a chemical pregnancy–a very early miscarriage–earlier this year. In a new video on her YouTube channel, the expectant mother explains just how it all went down, giving fans more insight into her pregnancy thus far.

Now five months along, the 42-year-old reveals that she started in vitro fertilization (IVF) shots on her wedding day back in March.

“The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it,” she says, explaining the couple then went in for a “routine appointment” and were informed soon after that they got pregnant naturally.

“We got pregnant a week after the wedding,” she explained.

While speaking with Women’s Health last month, Mai Jenkins said that finding out about the pregnancy was “the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.” If you’ll recall, in her previous, decade-long marriage, Jeannie said she never wanted kids.

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world,” she said at the time. “Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect.”

She went on to add of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, “He’s an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love.”

Hear more from Jeannie about her pregnancy down below: