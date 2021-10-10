CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Jeremy Chinn Week 5 jersey watch: Hurricanes C Rod Brind'Amour

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ1yS_0cMuQDBa00

After a Texas two-step in Houston and Arlington over their last pair of games, the Carolina Panthers are back at home to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. That also means the return of the Jeremy Chinn jersey watch!

On Friday, the second-year safety gave fans three clues about the next Carolina legend he’d be repping ahead of today’s contest. And they all seem to jive with former Carolina Hurricanes center Rod Brind’Amour.

Clue #1: It’s safe to say that I love the Carolinas.

Brind’Amour played 20 seasons in the NHL, with his final 10 coming in Carolina. He then transitioned into a coaching career with the organization upon retirement, as he was named their assistant and development coach in 2011.

He’s currently the Hurricanes’ head coach, having taken up the position in 2018.

Check.

Clue #2: While not a slouch offensively, this individual is known for their defensive abilities.

Rod is a two-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner. This award is given annually to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” He took home the honors in back-to-back seasons (2005-2006 and 2006-2007) while with Carolina.

Check.

Clue #3: I was often in the gym working on my fitness.

Check.

Well, it is indeed Brind’Armour.

Per this initiative, the jersey will be later signed and auctioned off to benefit that athlete’s charity of choice. Here’s the impressive roster of Carolina sports legends Chinn has put together thus far:

Preseason Week 2: Charlotte Hornets guard Muggsy Bogues

: Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers

Week 1: Davidson College guard Stephen Curry

Week 2: University of South Carolina wide receiver Sterling Sharpe

Comments / 0

Related
canescountry.com

They said it: Brind’Amour, Stepan, Bear on preseason finale

The Hurricanes wrapped up their preseason slate with a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators Saturday night. The team battled and made it close despite playing against a lineup with several more NHL regulars, thanks in part to a goal from Ethan Bear and assist from Derek Stepan. Stepan, Bear...
NHL
chatsports.com

They Said It: Svechnikov, Andersen, Brind’Amour after win in Nashville

The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators went toe-to-toe in a 2021 playoff rematch on Saturday night. And just like in the first round of last year’s postseason, the Hurricanes came out victorious in a tightly contested affair. After the win, Rod Brind’Amour, Andrei Svechnikov, and Frederik Andersen spoke to the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL
People

No Foul Play Involved in Death of Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes, Official Confirms

Nearly two months after Jimmy Hayes was found dead at his Massachusetts home, one cause of death has been officially ruled out. No foul play was involved in the death of the former professional hockey player, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office tells PEOPLE on Friday, which was the same day the state medical examiner's office issued a death certificate for the 31-year-old father of two.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Person
Eric Lindros
FanSided

Michael Jordan signs with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have signed Michael Jordan to join their team. No, not THAT Michael Jordan, the other one. Folks in North Carolina are likely pretty big fans of the Carolina Panthers‘ newest addition. Or rather, they might be fans of a guy who shares his name. Either way, the Panthers just picked up a new offensive lineman to help bolster things up front and his name is Michael Jordan.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Lamar Jackson finds out Louisville is retiring his jersey

Thinking he was meeting with media, Louisville surprised Lamar Jackson with the news that the Cardinals will be retiring his No. 8 jersey during a ceremony at Louisville’s home game vs. Syracuse on Saturday, November 13. Lamar Jackson starred at Louisville from 2015-2017. In 2016, Jackson became the youngest player...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#The Carolina Panthers#Nbc Sports#Charlotte Hornets#Davidson College
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
NHL

Chinn Pays Homage To Brind'Amour

CHARLOTTE, NC - Two Carolina pro sports franchises came together Sunday morning, as Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn pulled up to Bank of America Stadium donning a red Rod Brind'Amour sweater. A very fitting display just a few days ahead of the Canes regular season opener, Chinn has arrived to his...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Brind'Amour facing challenge with Hurricanes this season

Coach must get new-look team up to speed after losing 10 regulars in offseason. Rod Brind'Amour has experienced change during his three seasons as coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. But this offseason, Carolina's roster turnover was massive, losing 10 regulars through trades, free agency and the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

ONE CAUSE OF DEATH OFFICIALLY RULED OUT FOR FORMER NHLER JIMMY HAYES

The tragic and untimely death of former NHLer Jimmy Hayes earlier this offseason rocked the hockey world, leaving many, including Hayes' family, wondering what led to the death of a seemingly healthy 31-year-old man. One cause of death that has now officially been ruled out is foul play. On Friday,...
HOCKEY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy