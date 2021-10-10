Jeremy Chinn Week 5 jersey watch: Hurricanes C Rod Brind'Amour

After a Texas two-step in Houston and Arlington over their last pair of games, the Carolina Panthers are back at home to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. That also means the return of the Jeremy Chinn jersey watch!

On Friday, the second-year safety gave fans three clues about the next Carolina legend he’d be repping ahead of today’s contest. And they all seem to jive with former Carolina Hurricanes center Rod Brind’Amour.

Clue #1: It’s safe to say that I love the Carolinas.

Brind’Amour played 20 seasons in the NHL, with his final 10 coming in Carolina. He then transitioned into a coaching career with the organization upon retirement, as he was named their assistant and development coach in 2011.

He’s currently the Hurricanes’ head coach, having taken up the position in 2018.

Check.

Clue #2: While not a slouch offensively, this individual is known for their defensive abilities.

Rod is a two-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner. This award is given annually to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” He took home the honors in back-to-back seasons (2005-2006 and 2006-2007) while with Carolina.

Check.

Clue #3: I was often in the gym working on my fitness.

Check.

Well, it is indeed Brind’Armour.

Per this initiative, the jersey will be later signed and auctioned off to benefit that athlete’s charity of choice. Here’s the impressive roster of Carolina sports legends Chinn has put together thus far:

Preseason Week 2: Charlotte Hornets guard Muggsy Bogues

: Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers

Week 1: Davidson College guard Stephen Curry

Week 2: University of South Carolina wide receiver Sterling Sharpe