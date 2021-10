Ghostbusters: Afterlife has already had one surprise screening at Cinemacon back in August, with fans seeming to be quite pleased with the belated sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies. At New York Comic-Con another group of fans were delighted to get the opportunity to see the movie ahead of its theatrical debut next month, and again the word coming from the screening is that the movie is a huge nostalgic win for Jason and Ivan Reitman. That can only be good for fans of the franchise who are eagerly awaiting the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson to the series.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO