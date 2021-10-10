Chase Edmonds expected to play vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a shoulder injury at the end of his 54-yard fourth-quarter run against the Los Angeles Rams last week, sealing the 37-20 win. He was officially listed as questionable for the game on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and he got only limited work on Friday.

But fantasy owners can rest assured that he will be in the lineup on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Edmonds is expected to play.

Edmonds rushed for 120 yards last week in the win over the Rams and leads the team with 255 rushing yards in four games, although he has not yet scored a rushing touchdown. His 20 catches also lead the team. He has 140 receiving yards but has not scored.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and