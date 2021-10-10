Editor’s Choice: 5 Things to Keep Animal Crossing Fresh

Master Chief may not be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but according to a leaker, he may be coming to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. According to leaker, Pancake it looks like Halo skins are coming to Epic Games-owned developer, Mediatonic’s platforming battle royale game in the near future. The leak itself specifically mentions that three Halo-related costumes, Master Chief, Chieftain and Grunt, are looking to make their way to Fall Guys. The leaker goes on to speculate that the Halo-related content might release as a part of Fall Guys‘ Xbox release which is slated for this year but no date or window has been confirmed at this point by the developer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO