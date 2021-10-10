CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Choice: 5 Things to Keep Animal Crossing Fresh

By Chris De Hoog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo will reveal the next big update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. What changes are coming and will they keep us engaged with the phenomenon?. The first Animal Crossing game launched in Japan in 2001, and despite appearing in some form on every Nintendo platform since, it’s never been bigger than now. Or at least, as big as it was last year, when New Horizons arrived a couple of weeks into the pandemic and offered millions of people both a charming diversion and a way to interact with distant friends.

